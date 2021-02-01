ECHL Transactions - February 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 1, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Curtis Leonard, D

South Carolina:

Daniel Fritz, D

Paul Meyer, D

Tulsa:

Kevin Domingue, F

Alex Berardinelli, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Michael Neville, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve

Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on reserve

Add Cole Sanford, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/31]

Delete Cole Sanford, F placed on reserve [1/31]

Fort Wayne:

Add Larkin Saalfrank, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Greenville:

Delete Mike McNamee, F retired from ECHL [1/31]

Indy:

Delete Connor McDonald, D loaned to Cleveland [1/31 p.m.]

Kansas City:

Delete Willie Corrin, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ben Thomson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ben Thomson, F loaned to Binghamton

Delete Patrick McNally, D traded to Wheeling

Tulsa:

Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Kyle Jenkins, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Danny Moynihan, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Delete Kyle Jenkins, D placed on reserve

Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve

Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim [1/31]

Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31) [1/31]

