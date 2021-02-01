ECHL Transactions - February 1
February 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, February 1, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Curtis Leonard, D
South Carolina:
Daniel Fritz, D
Paul Meyer, D
Tulsa:
Kevin Domingue, F
Alex Berardinelli, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Michael Neville, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on reserve
Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on reserve
Add Cole Sanford, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/31]
Delete Cole Sanford, F placed on reserve [1/31]
Fort Wayne:
Add Larkin Saalfrank, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Greenville:
Delete Mike McNamee, F retired from ECHL [1/31]
Indy:
Delete Connor McDonald, D loaned to Cleveland [1/31 p.m.]
Kansas City:
Delete Willie Corrin, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Nolan Valleau, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ben Thomson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ben Thomson, F loaned to Binghamton
Delete Patrick McNally, D traded to Wheeling
Tulsa:
Add J.C. Brassard, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Kyle Jenkins, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Danny Moynihan, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Delete Kyle Jenkins, D placed on reserve
Delete J.C. Brassard, D placed on reserve
Add Maxim Golod, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim [1/31]
Delete Maxim Golod, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/31) [1/31]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2021
- Forward Sanford Joins Everblades - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - February 1 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Sign Nolan Valleau - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mike McNamee Anounces Retirement from Professional Hockey - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita's Graves Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Graves Earns ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah at Kansas City this Weekend - Utah Grizzlies
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Post Midweek Shutout and Weekend Split - Florida Everblades
- Food for Frontliners Recognizes COVID-19 Frontline Workers - Worcester Railers HC
- Skinner Wins NHL Debut for Edmonton - Wichita Thunder
- Cleveland Adds McDonald on PTO - Indy Fuel
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 8 - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.