Food for Frontliners Recognizes COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Worcester, MA - Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC),proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) will feed more than six hundred frontline workers as part of Food For Frontliners, an initiative presented by Assumption University that provides complimentary meals to essential workers who have endured great risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Food For Frontliners is part one of the Railers' three-part Hockey Feeds the Need initiative.

"We have great respect and appreciation for those who have stood on the front lines of this pandemic," said team President, Stephanie Ramey. "This is our second launch of Food For Frontliners and our small way of saying 'thank you.'"

Weekly throughout January and February, the program will recognize teachers, healthcare professionals, post office employees and other frontline workers. Meals will be provided from local restaurantsâ¯as a thank you to those who have demonstrated selflessness and dedication to helping others throughout the past year.

"Foodâ¯Forâ¯Frontlinersâ¯is a way for Assumption University to support theâ¯City of Worcester and its residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic,"â¯said Assumption University President Francesco C. Cesareo, Ph.D.â¯"As a University that provides a Catholic liberal education, we form our students in recognizing their responsibility to contribute to the common good by serving the members of our community. It is a privilege to join with our partner, the Worcester Railers, to supportâ¯Foodâ¯Forâ¯Frontliners,â¯an opportunity to extend our gratitude to the social workers, postal employees, hospital workers and others who have steadfastly served the community throughout the pandemic. Through this initiative to recognize local heroes, the University carries out its mission to form individuals known for thoughtful citizenship and compassionate service."

Week one, more than one hundred teachers and counselors at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health in Rutland, MA were provided meals from Uno Pizzeria & Grill Worcester. Last week, nurses, therapists, and caretakers at Oriol Health Care's Oakdale Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center in West Boylston, MA were served lunch from Bay State Brewing Company. Upcoming recipients include: Seven Hills ASPiRE! on Wed., Feb. 3; Worcester County school teachers on Wed., Feb. 10 and Thurs., Feb. 11; Shrewsbury postal workers and Worcester County corrections officers on Wed., Feb. 17; and Reliant Medical Group COVID-19 testing site workers on Wed., Feb. 24.

Next delivery: Seven Hills ASPiRE!; Wed., Feb. 3 at 11:15am; 150 Goddard Memorial Drive, Worcester, MA 01603.

