Mike McNamee Anounces Retirement from Professional Hockey

February 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Mike McNamee has announced his retirement from professional hockey. The announcement was made by McNamee and Swamp Rabbits Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Andrew Lord.

McNamee, 28, will turn his sights on a rapidly growing music career under the stage name Boston Levi. In 10 games this season for Greenville, McNamee posted two goals and two assists, including an empty net goal in his final game on Jan. 31 versus Jacksonville. Before joining the Swamp Rabbits, the Perth, Ontario native played under Lord last season with the Cardiff Devils.

Statement from McNamee:

"I think this decision isn't really something you can plan for. Having played hockey for 24 years of my life, it's basically all I've known. But at the same time, I think it's great that I've had the ability to find a new passion and something that I can sink my teeth into. The music side of my life took a massive leap during this past summer and I think there are exciting times ahead on that front.

I'd personally like to thank Lordo [Andrew Lord] for the past year and a half. He has put a lot of trust in me and has taught me a lot about myself as a person. He's a passionate human being and his work ethic rubs off on you the more time you spend with him.

I'd also like to thank the Greenville Swamp Rabbits organization for giving me the opportunity to further my career. Although I'm stepping away early, my experience here has been a pleasant one. I think they're heading in the right direction for success in the near future."

"It has been a pleasure coaching Mike last season in Cardiff and now in Greenville. He was a great player, teammate, and an even better person," said Lord. "Mike has had a great hockey career, and as much as I'll miss having him around, I'm extremely excited for his future in the music industry. It has been fun watching how his music career developed quickly and we wish him nothing but the best."

"Boston Levi" released his newest single "Feel it All" in November and is available on all music platforms. Levi will be releasing an album in the coming months. To follow and support McNamee's music career, visit www.bostonlevimusic.com.

McNamee made his professional debut with the American Hockey's League's Syracuse Crunch in March 2017 and skated in 12 games. In parts of five seasons, McNamee totaled 140 professional games and recorded 120 points (52 goals, 68 assists) with stops in Germany, Denmark and the United Kingdom.

The Swamp Rabbits return to action on Wednesday, February 3 to kickoff a home-and-home against the South Carolina Stingrays. Both teams will battle Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum before rematching in the Upstate on Thursday. Ticket information for Greenville's Thirsty Thursday promotion is available online at swamprabbits.com.

