Blades Post Midweek Shutout and Weekend Split

First Pro Shutout for Cooley: Rookie goaltender Devin Cooley stole the show on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena by recording his first professional shutout and guiding the Florida Everblades (12-5-0-0) to a 3-0 win over the Orlando Solar Bears (8-6-1-0). The Denver University product stopped all 35 Orlando shots, and helped keep the Solar Bears scoreless on five power-play chances.

New forward Alec Marsh made a statement by notching a goal early into the second period of his first game with the Everblades. The Blades struck again midway through the second period when forward Michael Huntebrinker tapped in a Michael Downing slap-pass. The tally marked Huntebrinker's eighth of the season, and the forward now is tied for the points lead in the ECHL with 18.

First Encounter with South Carolina: The Everblades met the South Carolina Stingrays (8-3-3-0) for the first time this season on Friday at Hertz Arena, and the visitors carried the day to the tune of a 5-1 decision.

Florida ended the first period down only 2-1 thanks to a goal from forward Alex Kile. However, South Carolina managed to score goals in each frame to hand the Blades their fifth loss of the season.

Saturday Payback: The Everblades exacted revenge on the Stingrays Saturday night at Hertz Arena with a 4-1 victory. South Carolina scored first for the second night in a row, but Florida responded with four unanswered goals.

In a chippy second period, forward Alec Marsh put the Everblades on the scoreboard with a shorthanded tally. About halfway through the third period with the Blades up 2-1, forward Michael Huntebrinker scored his ECHL-best ninth goal of the season. Forward Joe Pendenza grabbed himself a goal in the third period after assisting on the Marsh and Huntebrinker tallies.

Netminder Jake Hildebrand kept the Stingrays at bay throughout the second and third periods. The Blades goalie made multiple key saves and finished the night with 36 saves on 37 shots.

After the 2-1-0-0 effort on the week, the Everblades remain third in the Eastern Conference with a .706 points percentage. Florida trails Indy at .857 and South Carolina at .731.

