Cleveland Adds McDonald on PTO

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that defenseman Connor McDonald has been signed to a pro-tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters.

McDonald, 25, returned to the Fuel lineup after he played two games to start the ECHL season before being waived. The Westerville, Ohio native skated in 11 games for the Fuel last season tallying one goal, three assists and two penalty minutes. Re-signing with the Fuel on January 20, McDonald has skated in five games earning one assist and a minus-3 rating.

Prior to turning pro, played four seasons at Bowling Green, appearing in 161 NCAA games and registering seven goals, 25 assists and a plus-40 rating. Before his college career, McDonald played two seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL), skating in 114 games with the Chicago Steel and Youngstown Phantoms.

