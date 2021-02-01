Graves Earns ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Jacob Graves is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.

Graves posted an even or better rating in each of his 10 games during the month, including matching an ECHL season-high with a +5 in an 8-4 win at Kansas City on Jan. 5.

The 25-year-old ranks second in the league this season with a +15 rating while posting five points (1g-4a) in 13 games.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Graves has tallied 24 points (6g-18a) in 141 career ECHL games with Wichita, Florida, Reading, Norfolk, Quad City and Cincinnati while adding eight points (4g, 4a) in 42 career games with Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Graves posted 42 points (3g, 39a) in 281 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Mississauga, Kingston, Oshawa and London.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Jacob Graves with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner at an upcoming Thunder home game.

The Thunder heads to Allen on Wednesday to begin a three-game series this week against the Americans.

