Graves Earns ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
February 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Jacob Graves is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.
Graves posted an even or better rating in each of his 10 games during the month, including matching an ECHL season-high with a +5 in an 8-4 win at Kansas City on Jan. 5.
The 25-year-old ranks second in the league this season with a +15 rating while posting five points (1g-4a) in 13 games.
A native of Barrie, Ontario, Graves has tallied 24 points (6g-18a) in 141 career ECHL games with Wichita, Florida, Reading, Norfolk, Quad City and Cincinnati while adding eight points (4g, 4a) in 42 career games with Cleveland of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Graves posted 42 points (3g, 39a) in 281 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Mississauga, Kingston, Oshawa and London.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Jacob Graves with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner at an upcoming Thunder home game.
The Thunder heads to Allen on Wednesday to begin a three-game series this week against the Americans.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 1, 2021
- Solar Bears Sign Nolan Valleau - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mike McNamee Anounces Retirement from Professional Hockey - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita's Graves Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
- Graves Earns ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah at Kansas City this Weekend - Utah Grizzlies
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report - February 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Post Midweek Shutout and Weekend Split - Florida Everblades
- Food for Frontliners Recognizes COVID-19 Frontline Workers - Worcester Railers HC
- Skinner Wins NHL Debut for Edmonton - Wichita Thunder
- Cleveland Adds McDonald on PTO - Indy Fuel
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 8 - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.