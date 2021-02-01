Wichita's Graves Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
February 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Wichita Thunder defenseman Jacob Graves is the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +13 during the month.
Graves posted an even or better rating in each of his 10 games during the month, including matching an ECHL season high with a +5 in an 8-4 win at Kansas City on Jan. 5.
The 25-year-old ranks second in the league this season with a +15 rating while posting five points (1g-4a) in 13 games.
A native of Barrie, Ontario, Graves has tallied 24 points (6g-18a) in 141 career ECHL games with Wichita, Florida, Reading, Norfolk, Quad City and Cincinnati while adding eight points (4g-4a) in 42 career games with Cleveland of the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Graves posted 42 points (3g-39a) in 281 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Mississauga, Kingston, Oshawa and London.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Jacob Graves with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner at an upcoming Thunder home game.
Runners Up: Conner Bleackley, Allen; Bobby McMann, Wichita; and Willie Raskob, Indy (+8).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Florida - John McCarron and Logan Roe (+7); Greenville - Max Zimmer (+6); Jacksonville - Wacey Rabbit (+3); Kansas City - Connor Doherty (+2); Orlando - Chris LeBlanc and Johno May (+1); Rapid City - Butrus Ghafari (+6); South Carolina - Tariq Hammond and Max Novak (+6); Tulsa - Maxim Golod (+5); Utah - Matt Abt (+6); and Wheeling - Ryan Scarfo, Cody Sylvester and Patrick Watling (+3).
