Forward Sanford Joins Everblades

February 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday that forward Cole Sanford has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Sanford, 25, spent the last four years with the University of Alberta in USports of Canada. Over four seasons, the forward appeared in 88 games and accumulated 97 total points. His best season was in 2018-19, where he notched 14 goals and 25 assists (39 points) in 28 games.

The Vernon, British Columbia native previously played in the ECHL with the Colorado Eagles in 2016-17. Sanford appeared in 19 games with the Eagles and totaled 15 points (7g-8a).

Prior to turning pro, Sanford played in the Western Hockey League in Canada from 2012 to 2016 with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Regina Pats.

The Everblades continue their 5-game homestand against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. For this Friday's game, purchase two Premium Level seats, two "Dam" Buckets by New Amsterdam Vodka and two Autographed Season Programs for just $39! Visit online at www.FloridaEverblades.com/239. Also, kids eat FREE with the purchase of an adult entrée at the newly renovated Breakaway Sports Pub, located inside Hertz Arena!

Florida and Orlando will tangle again on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Stop by our Saturday Tailgate presented by Joia Spirit with Live Music performed by James Prather outside Hertz Arena from 5:00-7:00 p.m.!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.