Grizzlies Weekly: Utah at Kansas City this Weekend

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies completed a 3 game series with the Allen Americans, earning 3 of a possible 6 standings points. Utah is at Kansas City for a 2 game series on February 5th and 6th. Face-off both nights is at 6:05 pm MST.

Utah began the 3 game series with Allen with a 5-2 loss on January 29th. The next night Pat Cannone scored a 5 on 3 power play goal with 9:33 left in regulation to tie the game 2-2. Allen won in a shootout 3-2. Brad Barone saved 30 of 32 for Utah. AJ White had 2 assists. In the series finale on Sunday it was a 4-3 Grizzlies win. Matthew Boucher had 1 goal and 1 assist in the victory. Boucher was the ECHL Player of the Week from January 18th-24th.

Two defenseman scored their first pro goal in the Allen series. Hunter Skinner got his first 2 professional goals last Sunday. In 5 professional games, Skinner has 2 goals and 4 assists. Hunter is 19 years old and was a part of team USA's 2021 World Juniors team that won a gold medal. Kris Myllari scored his first professional goal in the second period last Saturday. Myllari is the only Grizzlies player to appear in all 16 games this season.

Miles Gendron, Riley Woods, Pat Cannone and Hunter Skinner each had 3 points last weekend to lead the club. Brad Barone started 2 games last weekend. Barone stopped 30 of 32 on January 30th and the next afternoon picked up his 2nd win of the season by saving 25 of 28. In 3 games this season, Barone has a 2-0-0-1 record with a 2.26 Goals Against Average and a .921 save percentage.

Next homestand for the Grizzlies will see the Wichita Thunder come to town on February 12th-14th and the Rapid City Rush the following weekend on February 19th-21st. Tickets every home game this weekend is available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Capacity is limited to 1800 with social distancing and masks required. For continuing updates on the Grizzlies and the 2020-21 season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

FloHockey is the live streaming home for the ECHL and the Utah Grizzlies. Get the FloSports iOS and Android apps to watch the event live and on-the-go. For more information go to https://www.flohockey.tv/. Audio streaming for every Grizzlies game is available on Mixlr. .

Last Week's Games

January 29th, 2021- Allen 5 Utah 2 - Riley Woods and Ryan Lowney scored power play goals for Utah. Miles Gendron had 2 assists.

January 30th, 2021- Allen 3 Utah 2 (Shootout) - Kris Myllari scored first pro goal. Pat Cannone tallied a power play goal to tie the game with 9:33 left in the third period. Brad Barone saved 30 of 32. Both teams had 1 power play goal.

January 31st, 2021- Allen 3 Utah 4 - Hunter Skinner had 2 goals. Matthew Boucher had 1 goal, 1 assist and Brad Barone saved 25 of 28 in the win.

This Week's Games (All games can be seen on Flohockey.tv and Mixlr)

Friday, February 5, 2021 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, February 6, 2021 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

Lots of Close Games

10 of the 16 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests. 4 of the last 5 games have been decided by 1 goal.

2020-21 Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Diego Cuglietta, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White, Riley Woods.

Defenseman: Miles Gendron, Garrett Johnston, Ryker Killins, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Kris Myllari, Hunter Skinner, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Evan Buitenhuis.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 7-4-3-2

Home record: 5-2-1-1

Road record: 2-2-2-1

Win percentage: .594 (3rd in Western Conference).

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 19

Last 10: 3-3-2-2.

Goals per game: 3.06 (6th in the league).

Goals against per game: 3.19 (9th).

Shots per game: 32.31 (6th).

Shots against per game: 29.13 (1st). - leads league.

Power Play: 19.7 % - 12 for 61 (3rd). - Utah scored 4 power play goals last weekend vs Allen.

Penalty Kill: 78.3 % - 47 for 60 (12th).

Shorthanded Goals: 4 (Tied for 1st)

Record When Scoring First: 6-2-1. Utah has scored first in 9 of the 16 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 6 3

Opposition 1 6

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Charlie Gerard/Pat Cannone (5)

Assists: Diego Cuglietta (8)

Points: Cannone (13)

Plus/Minus: Matt Abt (+8)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (24)

Power Play Points: Cannone/Miles Gendron (5)

Shots on Goal: Charlie Gerard (44)

Shooting Percentage: Ryan Lowney (20.0 %) Minimum 8 shots.

Game Winning Goals: 7 tied with 1.

Wins: Peyton Jones (4)

Save %: Parker Gahagen (.930)

Goals Against Average: Gahagen (2.12).

