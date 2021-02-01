Skinner Wins NHL Debut for Edmonton

Goaltender Stuart Skinner with the Wichita Thunder

WICHITA, Kan. - Former Thunder netminder Stuart Skinner made his NHL debut on Sunday night and helped the Edmonton Oilers knock off the Ottawa Senators by the final of 8-5.

Skinner, 22, turned pro in 2018-19 and played in 41 games for the Thunder. He went 15-14-7 with a goals-against average of 3.16 and a .903 save percentage. The Edmonton, Alberta native also appeared in six games that season for the Bakersfield Condors, going 4-2-0 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .879 save percentage.

In 2019-20, Skinner spent the majority of the season in the American Hockey League with the Condors. He did appear in three games for the Thunder, going 2-1-0 with a 3.62 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

He was drafted in 2017 by the Oilers in the third round (#78 overall). Skinner began this season with Edmonton at training camp and has been backing up Mikko Koskinen with the injury to Mike Smith.

On Sunday night, he made 33 saves on 38 shots to claim his first NHL win. Oddly enough, he helped the Thunder's current NHL affiliate defeat their old one in the Senators.

The Thunder heads on the road on Wednesday night to start a three-game series against the Americans. Wichita returns home on Saturday, February 6 to host Allen at 7:05 p.m.

