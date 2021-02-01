Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 8

INDY FUEL WEEK 8 RESULTS: 1-0-1-0, 12-2-1-0 Overall

Saturday, January 30 - Fuel at Wheeling:

In the first half of a home and home series between the Indy Fuel and Wheeling Nailers, the Fuel would score three goals in the first period in what would end as a nine-goal game. Giving up two goals in the third period, Indy would eventually hang on to their one goal lead and defeat the Nailers 5-4.

Sunday, January 31 - Fuel vs Wheeling:

In the second half of a home and home series, the Indy Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy would take a 3-1 lead into the locker room after the second period only for Wheeling to tie the game with two goals in the third period and eventually take the 4-3 win in overtime.

INDY FUEL WEEK 9 SCHEDULE:

Friday, February 5 - Fuel vs Rapid City (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Saturday, February 6 - Fuel vs Rapid City (7:00 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

TOUGH SLEDDING

Entering week nine of the ECHL season, Indy has dropped two of their last three games, although falling in overtime to Wheeling on Sunday night. After four games in five days last week, the Fuel dropped their final game of the weekend against Wichita before falling in the second half of a home and home series against Wheeling.

WATTY'S TALLIES

Although missing four games due to COVID protocol, Spencer Watson is riding a six-game point streak heading into Friday's game against Rapid City. The 2019-20 Fuel leading scorer has registered two goals and two assists in his last two games and a total of 11 points on the season. Through his last six games played, Watson has tallied five goals and six assists.

OIL DROPS:

With an assist in both games this weekend, Willie Raskob has points in three of his last four games

Spencer Watson has a point in each of his last six games

Sunday was Watson's second three point game of the season.

Goaltender Dan Bakala remains tied for first in the ECHL in wins (6)

Sunday was Bakala's first loss of the season

Peter Krieger sits in fourth in the league in points among rookies (5g, 6a)

Both Willie Raskob (9) and Mike Lee (8) are in the top ten in points among defensemen

Team notes:

Falling in overtime on Sunday, the Fuel have earned 25 out of a possible 30 points this season

Scoring multiple power play goals over the weekend, Indy is currently 4th in the league in power play percentage (19%)

Giving up a two goal lead in the third period on Sunday, the Fuel are 2-0-1-0 when leading after two periods

Outshot 30-23 by Wheeling on Sunday, Indy is 7-1-1-0 when outshot by their opponents

Sunday night was Indy's first overtime loss of the season

With both games ending as one goal games this weekend, 14 of Indy's 15 games this season have ended as one goal games

