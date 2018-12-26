Battle of Ontario Comes to Scotiabank Arena

After a few days off for Christmas, the Marlies (14-11-3-2) return to action today to host the Belleville Senators (13-17-2-0) at Scotiabank Arena. Coming off a 2-0 win over the Laval Rocket on Saturday, the Marlies will be looking to get a streak going and pick up a crucial two-points in a tight north division.

The Marlies and Senators have met four times this season, splitting the series two games apiece. Although the battle of Ontario has been a close one with the previous two contests needing an overtime decision, home ice advantage has proved favourable for the Marlies. In their previous match up and first meeting at Coca-Cola Coliseum, the Marlies edged the Senators 1-0 in overtime. Outside of that loss, the Senators have struggled on the road this season with a 4-11-2-0 away record and are coming into today's game fresh off back-to-back losses in Cleveland.

Players to watch: Chris Mueller is among the top five points leaders in the league and continues to lead the Marlies with 31 points in 28 games. Jeremy Bracco leads the team in assists (20) and is second in team scoring with 27 points.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 PM and fans can catch all the action on Leafs Nation Network, Sportsnet 360 or AHLTV.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

14-11-3-2 Overall Record 13-17-2-0

2-1-1-0 Head To Head 2-1-1-0

Win 1 Streak Loss 2

109 Goals For 94

110 Goals Against 106

22.3% Power Play Percentage 19.6%

77.0% Penalty Kill Percentage 77.9%

T. Moore (17) Leading Goal Scorer R. Balcers (13)

C. Mueller (31) Leading Points Scorer P. Carey (24)

E. McAdam (7) Wins Leader F. Gustavsson (7)

