'Canes Recall Bishop and Kuokkanen from AHL

December 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has recalled forwards Clark Bishop and Janne Kuokkanen from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

Bishop, 22, has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 16 games with Carolina this season, making his NHL debut on Oct. 20 vs. Colorado. The 6'1", 199-pound forward has also skated in 15 AHL games for Charlotte this season, posting five points (3g, 2a). The St. John's, N.L., native has tallied 39 points (12g, 27a) in 125 career AHL games with Checkers from 2016-18. Bishop was drafted by the Hurricanes in the fifth round, 127th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Kuokkanen, 20, has skated in four games with the Hurricanes this season. The 6'3", 193-pound forward ranks second on the Checkers in scoring, with 27 points (11g, 16a) in 29 games. The Oulunsalo, Finland, native has posted 67 points (22g, 45a) in 89 career AHL games with Charlotte. Kuokkanen was drafted in the second round, 43rd overall, of the 2016 NHL Draft.

