Monsters Blanked by Amerks, 4-0

December 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 4-0, on Wednesday night in front of 9,296 fans at The Q for Nickelodeon Night featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. With the loss, the Monsters drop to 16-11-4-0 overall this season and with 36 points, move to third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester got the scoring started when Alexander Nylander netted a power-play goal at 7:35 to give the visiting team a 1-0 advantage. The Amerks struck again in the middle frame as C.J. Smith scored at 15:40 to give Rochester a 2-0 lead heading into the second intermission.

In the final period, Wayne Simpson extended the Rochester lead to 3-0 with an even-strength tally at 4:09. Kyle Criscuolo capped the scoring for the evening with a five-on-five finish at 9:38 of the frame to secure a 4-0 victory for the Amerks.

Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced to drop to 3-2-1 on the season, while Rochester netminder Scott Wedgewood stopped all 31 shots he faced to improve to 10-6-1 on the year.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Friday home matchup versus the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Images from this story

