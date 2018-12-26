Devils Unable to Solve Crunch in 6-3 Loss

December 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils couldn't hold a two-goal lead as the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Devils for the sixth time this season, 6-3, at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday night.

Binghamton scored the game's first two goals to take a 2-0 lead over the visiting Crunch. After Kevin Rooney was denied on a partial breakaway, Michael Kapla fed John Ramage in the right wing circle and he blasted a one timer over the glove of goaltender Eddie Pasquale. Ramage's goal came 7:28 into the game with assists from Rooney and Kapla for the one-goal lead.

Blake Pietila put the Devils up 2-0 at the 12:20 mark of the first. Michael McLeod found Pietila in the slot and is sent a snap shot by the glove of Pasquale for his 10th of the year. Pietila's goal was assisted by McLeod and Nathan Bastian.

The Crunch answered back quickly to get on the board courtesy of defenseman Cal Foote. As the puck came up the right side, Foote fired a shot towards the net that sailed through traffic and over the right shoulder of goaltender Cam Johnson. The goal was Foote's third of the year from Dennis Yan and Troy Bourke at 12:41.

Carter Verhaeghe scored his fourth goal and 11th point of the year against the Devils in his sixth game to tie contest, 2-2. Verhaeghe scooped up a rebound to the right of the crease and beat Johnson with 3:47 left in the first. Assists were credited to Cameron Gaunce and Gabriel Dumont and the game was tied at two after one.

Syracuse put in two goals in the second period to take a 4-2 lead. At the 12:13 mark, Alex Barre-Boulet scored his 14th of the season to give the Crunch a 3-2 lead with assists from Gaunce and Ross Colton.

Foote then scored his second of the night and fourth of the year to push Syrause out to a two-goal lead just 13 seconds later. Foote took a pass and let a shot go that sailed over the left shoulder of Johnson at 12:26 with assists from Barre-Boulet and Alexander Volkov.

The Devils got one back late in the second as Brandon Gignac took a pass from Josh Jacobs and beat Pasquale for his sixth of the year and Binghamton trailed by one, 4-3, after two periods. Gignac's goal was assisted by Jacobs and Rooney and the Devils were outshooting the Crunch, 22-19, to start the final period.

Syracuse added two more goals in the third from Dumont and Boris Katchouk for the 6-3 win.

The Devils return home on New Year's Eve to face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 6:05 p.m. for the first time this season. Fans can score a ticket to the game and a FREE drink to either Craft or Social on State for just $19.

For more information, including pricing, group outings, taking a limo to the game, fan experiences, and much more, visit www.binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.