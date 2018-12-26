Monsters Recall Forward Nikita Korostelev from ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen
December 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that the team recalled forward Nikita Korostelev from his loan to the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen. A 6'1", 209 lb. right-handed native of Moskva, Russia, Korostelev, 21, was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (185th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and posted a -2 rating in two appearances for Cleveland this year, adding 3-4-7 with two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 16 appearances for Jacksonville.
In the first professional action of his career, Korostelev supplied 1-1-2 with two penalty minutes and a -8 rating in ten appearances for the AHL's Laval Rocket last season. In 287 combined OHL appearances for the Sarnia Sting and Peterborough Petes spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-18, Korostelev notched 123-149-272 with 142 penalty minutes and a -47 rating.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday home clash vs. the Rochester Americans with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 7:00 pm on SportsTime Ohio, Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
