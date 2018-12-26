San Diego Gulls Sign Jake Marchment to Professional Tryout

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed center Jake Marchment to a professional tryout (PTO).

Marchment, 23 (5/20/95), has earned one assist with seven penalty minutes (PIM) in three contests with San Diego this season. The 6-3, 205-pound forward made his Gulls debut on Oct. 6 at Tucson and earned his first career AHL point (assist) on Oct. 20 vs. Bakersfield. A native of Courtice, Ontario, Marchment has appeared in seven career AHL games with San Diego and San Jose (2016-17). Marchment recorded 6-7=13 points and 31 PIM in 21 games with the Utah Grizzlies this season, and has collected 40-60=100 points with a +9 rating and 138 PIM in 150 career ECHL games with Utah, Colorado, Indy and Allen.

