Devils Sign Saracino, Sakellaropoulos to PTO's

December 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed forward Nick Saracino and goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos to professional tryouts.

Saracino, 26, leads the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers this season with 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 27 games. The St. Louis, MO native has played in 40 American Hockey League games with the Iowa Wild and has three goals and five assists. Saracino was named ECHL Player of the Week (Dec. 17-22) where he totaled six goals and two assists in three games.

Prior to his professional career, Saracino played four seasons at Providence College, served as the team's assistant captain his senior year, and helped the Friars to a national championship in 2014-15 while leading them in assists (24) and points (38).

Sakellaropoulos, 24, has played in 16 games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder and has an 8-3-1 record, a 2.66 goals-against average, and a .914 save percentage. The Tinley Park, IL native was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week (Dec. 17-22) where he won both starts and recorded his first professional shutout. Sakellaropoulos also captured a national championship with Union College in 2013-14.

