Sens Win in Toronto on Boxing Day

December 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators ended its eight-game road trip with a 4-1 Boxing Day win over the Toronto Marlies at Scotiabank Arena.

Marcus Hogberg made 31 saves in the Belleville net while Erik Burgdoerfer, Logan Brown, Christian Wolanin and Jordan Murray scored. Toronto's only goal came from Michael Carcone while Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 24 shots.

Down by a goal after 20, the Senators grabbed an equalizer at 2:19 of the second as captain Burgdoerfer sent the puck goal bound from the blue-line where it hit a Marlies player en route to the goal to beat Kaskisuo for his third of the year to make it a 1-1 game. The Sens soon grabbed the lead through Brown as the rookie forward drove the net and finished his own play at 10:38 as he buried his fifth goal of the season.

Belleville nearly pushed the lead to 3-1 by the end of the period but Aaron Luchuk couldn't deposit a centering pass before Hogberg preserved the Sens' lead with a big left pad save on a Carcone in the final minute who had used a spin move to beat a Belleville defender.

Wolanin's fifth goal of the year at 2:47 of the third period did give the Sens that 3-1 lead as he wired a wrister from the right faceoff dot past Kaskisuo on the power play as the Senators built a two-goal lead.

After smashing the post short-handed earlier in the period Murray found the back of the net at 10:03 as he re-directed Stefan Elliott's point shot on the man advantage for a 4-1 lead.

The Sens nearly took the lead inside the opening 20 seconds of the game as Luchuk was stuffed in close by the pad of Kaskisuo before Belleville killed off a four minute Toronto power play after Burgdoerfer had been penalized. Carcone would give the Marlies a 1-0 lead at 8:21 of the opening frame as he fired a wrister low past Hogberg for his first with Toronto since being acquired from Utica.

Belleville nearly trailed by a pair heading into the first intermission, as after the Sens were unsuccessful on the power play, penalized Carl Grundstrom missed a wide open net after jumping out of the box on an odd-man rush.

Sens forward Rudolfs Balcers tallied two assists in his 100th AHL game while d-man Andreas Englund became the first player to appear in 100 games for Belleville.

Belleville is back in action Thursday when they host Laval and tickets are available.

