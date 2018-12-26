American Hockey League Announces Suspensions

December 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:

Cleveland Monsters forward Brett Gallant has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Belleville on Dec. 22.

Gallant was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Cleveland's game tonight (Dec. 26) vs. Rochester.

Rochester Americans forward Yannick Veilleux has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Hartford on Dec. 22.

Veilleux was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Rochester's games tonight (Dec. 26) at Cleveland and Friday (Dec. 28) vs. Toronto.

Hartford Wolf Pack forward Peter Holland has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Rochester on Dec. 21.

Holland was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 28.1 (supplementary discipline). He will miss Hartford's games Thursday (Dec. 27) at Bridgeport and Saturday (Dec. 29) vs. Bridgeport.

San Diego Gulls forward Matt Berry has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Ontario on Dec. 22.

Berry was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. He will miss San Diego's game Thursday (Dec. 27) vs. Bakersfield.

San Diego Gulls forward Corey Tropp has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a slashing incident in a game vs. Ontario on Dec. 21.

Tropp was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 21.1 after being assessed a match penalty. Tropp missed San Diego's game at Ontario on Dec. 22 and is now eligible to return to the lineup.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.