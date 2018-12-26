Glotov Earns Recall to Rochester

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has recalled forward Vasily Glotov from the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Glotov, 21, has appeared in all 29 games with the Cyclones so far in his rookie campaign, ranking third on the team with 15 assists and tied for fourth with 21 points. The 5-foot-11, 174-pound forward has amassed 23 points (7+16) in 34 career games with Cincinnati and made his American Hockey League debut last season with Rochester, dressing in one game.

Prior to turning pro, the Barnaul, Russia, native played two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, scoring 44 goals and adding 49 assists for 93 points in 128 games with Cape Breton and Shawinigan.

Glotov was the Buffalo Sabres' seventh-round selection (190th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

