Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, December 26

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will finally end its eight-game road trip with a trip down the 401 to face the Toronto Marlies on Boxing Day.

Belleville (13-17-2-0) endured a tough weekend in Ohio as they lost back-to-back games against the Monsters to fall seven points out of a playoff spot. The Sens are just one of two teams in the North Division that doesn't hold a winning record over the last 10 games which has contributed to the Sens falling to last place in the North.

Toronto (14-11-3-2) sits fifth in the North where their 109 goals are the most in the division. The Marlies' 110 goals against are the second most in the Eastern Conference.

Roster notes

Goaltender Marcus Hogberg was recalled, and then quickly reassigned by Ottawa Saturday meaning the Sens have no real changes from the squad it took to Cleveland. No word if Hogberg or Gustavsson starts this afternoon but logic would suggest Hogberg as he'll start two of the three games this week.

Previous history

The Sens are 2-1-1-0 against the Marlies so far this season and all-time hold a 5-9-1-1 record.

Who to watch

Sens defenceman Christian Wolanin is currently riding a four-game point streak and is Belleville's highest point-getter from the blueline with 17 points (four goals) in 24 games. He also has seven points in three games against Toronto this season.

Sticking with defenceman, Calle Rosen, who was just rewarded with a two-year extension by the Maple Leafs, has 21 points in 28 contests this season.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 3:00pm and can be seen on AHLTV as well as Sportsnet 360. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 2:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

