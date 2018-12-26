Condors Wizard Night with Jerseys Saturday
December 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have points in five straight games and return to Dignity Health Home Ice on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. for Wizard Night against San Diego. Great seats start at $12 and can be purchased here or at the Rabobank Arena box office.
WATCH: TV Commercial
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29 - WIZARD NIGHT - 7 PM (doors open at 6 p.m.)
Click here to purchase tickets
Presented by Eyewitness News and Energy 95.3 FM
The Condors will wear special Harry Potter inspired jerseys with a post-game jersey auction to benefit the Condors Community Foundation, 501(c)(3) and numerous local charities
Jersey auctions in Condors history have raised over $1.1 million for local charity
Several jerseys will feature character names and will be silent auctioned on the concourse near the Condors Community Foundation Hub
Enter to win one game-issued jersey to be given away at the game
Fans can enjoy samples of butterbeer on the concourse
Chris Lopez Magic will perform on the concourse and during the first intermission
Characters from the movies will roam the arena for pictures
Dress up as your favorite wizard to help us cast a spell on the rival Gulls
Bakersfield is 4-0-1 in its last five games and is in San Diego on Thursday before coming home.
Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members)
