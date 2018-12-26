Condors Wizard Night with Jerseys Saturday

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have points in five straight games and return to Dignity Health Home Ice on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. for Wizard Night against San Diego. Great seats start at $12 and can be purchased here or at the Rabobank Arena box office.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 29 - WIZARD NIGHT - 7 PM (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Presented by Eyewitness News and Energy 95.3 FM

The Condors will wear special Harry Potter inspired jerseys with a post-game jersey auction to benefit the Condors Community Foundation, 501(c)(3) and numerous local charities

Jersey auctions in Condors history have raised over $1.1 million for local charity

Several jerseys will feature character names and will be silent auctioned on the concourse near the Condors Community Foundation Hub

Enter to win one game-issued jersey to be given away at the game

Fans can enjoy samples of butterbeer on the concourse

Chris Lopez Magic will perform on the concourse and during the first intermission

Characters from the movies will roam the arena for pictures

Dress up as your favorite wizard to help us cast a spell on the rival Gulls

Bakersfield is 4-0-1 in its last five games and is in San Diego on Thursday before coming home.

Doors open at 6 p.m. (5:45 p.m. for Condors365 Members)

