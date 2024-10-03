Attack Acquire Delisle & Bedkowski in Blockbuster Deal

October 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack pulled the trigger today on a long rumoured trade that saw them acquire forward Tristan Delisle and defenceman David Bedkowski along with six draft picks including two seconds, two thirds, a fifth and a seventh in exchange for former Attack Captain Colby Barlow.

"Colby has been a very good player for the Attack and one of the most prolific goal scorers I think that has ever put on the jersey" said Attack General Manager Dale DeGray, when asked about todays move and the teams former Captain. "When your top player asks to be traded, it's very difficult to accept and then very difficult to try and get full value for the player. I would like to thank Colby for everything the he has done and wish him the most success with the Oshawa Generals."

"With Colby leaving it gives us the opportunity to bring in a couple of fantastic players in David Bedkowski and Tristan Delisle who will fit right into coach Wray system upon their arrival." added DeGray. The Attack would like to welcome Tristan and David and their families to the Attack organization and look forward to seeing them both in an Attack jersey."

Originally selected by the Generals 51st overall in the OHL Priority Selection, Delisle is a 5-foot-11-inch centre that will be able to add offence to the Owen Sound Attack. In his rookie campaign he notched 7 goals and 11 assists in 63 games. Hailing from St. Andrews, Ontario, he played his U16 season with the Mississauga Rebels in the GTHL where he had 27 goals and 14 assists in 36 games.

"Tristan is coming off a fantastic 16-year-old season with Oshawa. He will bring a lot of components, our coaches want in our forwards, tremendous speed, and tremendous compete along with his playmaking abilities. He should become a fan favourite in no time" said DeGray when asked about Delisle.

Delisle is joined by 6-foot-5-inch, 215-pound defensemen David Bedkowski who will instantly add size and toughness to the Attack backend. Originally from Toronto, Bedkowski was selected by the Generals 36th overall in the 2022. In two seasons in the league he has tallied 4 goals and 13 assists in 125 games. He made a big step last season going from a minus-39 ranking in 22-23 to a plus-5 ranking in 23-24.

"David is a big body right shot defenceman who skates very well and plays physical athletic style of game. He is a very mobile smooth passing defender who will make offensive players uncomfortable in front of our goaltending tandem" said DeGray when asked about Bedkowski.

Owen Sound Receives:

Tristan Delisle, 07, C

David Bedkowski, 06, D

OSH 2nd 2026

OSH 2nd 2027

OSH 3rd 2025

OSH 3rd 2026

OSH 5th 2028

OSH 7th 2026

Oshawa Receives:

Colby Barlow, 05, LW

Delisle and Bedkowski will be in Owen Sound for practice today, while Delisle is expected to play this weekend, Attack fans may have to wait for Bedkowski's debut in an Attack uniform as he is dealing with a small ailment that could keep him out of the lineup for this weekends games in Brantford on Friday night and in Owen Sound against the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday night. Fans are reminded that Saturday night is Country night at the Bayshore and the first 3,000 fans into the game will receive a free Owen Sound Attack Cowboy hat.

