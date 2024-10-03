Rangers Acquire Chris Grisolia in Trade with Barrie

October 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers have announced a trade with the Barrie Colts, acquiring forward Chris Grisolia (GRIZ-O-LEE-AH) in exchange for a conditional fifteenth-round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection.

"We would like to welcome Chris to the Rangers," said Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "With some early season injuries and suspensions Chris will get a chance to come in and earn a spot and ice time while providing a veteran presence to our team."

Grisolia, standing at 6-foot and weighing 187 pounds, was selected by Barrie in the second round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. A native of Vaughan, Ontario, he signed an OHL Standard Player Agreement (SPA) and education package with the Colts in August of 2021.

Grisolia spent his first three season in the Ontario Hockey League all with the Barrie Colts, featuring in 177 regular season games and 22 playoff games. Last season, he appeared in 45 games, registering five goals and eight assists, his best point-per-game tally since entering the league.

Chris will wear number 85 with the Kitchener Rangers.

