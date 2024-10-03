Oshawa Generals Announce Leadership Team for the 2024/25 Season

October 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are proud to announce their leadership team for the 2024/25 season!

Our leadership team includes Ben Danford as the 72nd captain in Oshawa Generals history, and assistant captains Calum Ritchie, Luke Torrance, Matthew Buckley, and Luca Marrelli.

Ben Danford: Sporting number 77 and the letter C for the team, Danford has spent his entire junior career with the Gens, spanning 127 games and 54 total points. Being drafted 31st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Danford now brings NHL training camp-level experience, as he looks to guide the club to success this season.

Calum Ritchie: Wearing 21 and the primary letter A for Oshawa, Calum Ritchie made his name with the Generals as a high-scoring forward, notching 184 points across 174 career OHL Games. Ritchie scored a career-high 80 points last year, leading the team in total playoff points as well with 30. Ritchie spent the preseason with the Colorado Avalanche, scoring a highlight reel goal against the Utah Hockey Club on September 29th.

Luke Torrance: Playing in his fourth season with the Generals wearing number 17, Luke Torrance will be wearing an A for the first time in his career. Suiting up for 147 career OHL games and scoring 76 OHL points in that span. Torrance is an Oshawa native and looks to take a larger step up this year, taking a 17-point jump from his sophomore season to his junior season.

Matthew Buckley: Also playing in his fourth season with the Generals, Matthew Buckley will also sport an A for the 2024/25 season. He spent the offseason at the Ottawa Senators Rookie Camp on an invite. Scoring 83 points across 173 total OHL games, Buckley has taken a large step up the past two seasons. He scored 51 points in the 2023/24 season and is the current points leader with five points in three games.

Luca Marrelli: Recently recording his 100th OHL point, Luca Marrelli was the third General drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft, being taken 86th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Playing in 190 OHL games, Marrelli is one of two defencemen on the leadership team this year.

The leadership team will be shown on our game against the Niagara Ice Dogs on Friday, October 4th at 7:05 P.M.

