Colts & Rangers Complete a Trade

October 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts have traded veteran forward, Chris Grisolia to the Kitchener Rangers in exchange for a conditional draft selection.

Barrie Receives:

2027 15th Round Selection (Conditional)

Kitchener Receives:

Chris Grisolia

The Barrie Colts would like to thank Chris and his family for the dedication they have shown to our team and community since they first joined three seasons ago.

We wish you the best of luck in Kitchener!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.