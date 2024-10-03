Colts & Rangers Complete a Trade
October 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts have traded veteran forward, Chris Grisolia to the Kitchener Rangers in exchange for a conditional draft selection.
Barrie Receives:
2027 15th Round Selection (Conditional)
Kitchener Receives:
Chris Grisolia
The Barrie Colts would like to thank Chris and his family for the dedication they have shown to our team and community since they first joined three seasons ago.
We wish you the best of luck in Kitchener!
