IceDogs Home Opener Public Skate

October 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Purchase tickets for this Sunday's home opener and gain access to our Pre-Game Public Skate from 11:30am-12:30pm! Come out with family and friends and skate the ice before the IceDogs' 10th season at the Meridian Centre officially gets underway.

Please enter through the COMMUNITY DOORS, located to the left of the main Box Office lobby, halfway down the building. Entry will be no earlier than 11:10am: please have your game ticket ready to show the attendant at the door.

RULES APPLY

MAXIMUM 250 persons allowed on the ice at once (first come first serve).

Helmets MUST be worn by those aged 13 and under.

Must show valid ticket to Sunday's game before entering.

There is NO on-site parking.

Skaters are NOT permitted on the player benches or in penalty boxes.

All equipment must be taken out of the building before re-entry when doors open at 1:00pm

NO food or drink permitted on the ice.

For those who don't have your tickets yet, make sure you secure those before they're gone!

Contact the Box Office at

tickets@niagaraicedogs.net or call 905-687-3641 and press 1.

Looking to book a group for the game? Reach out to Elijah at e.didomenico@niagaraicedogs.net anytime!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.