Bulldogs Drop the Puck on Girls Hockey Weekend Presented by Scotiabank

October 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







As the Brantford Bulldogs prepare to host the Owen Sound Attack & Windsor Spitfires on Friday & Saturday, in the Western Conference teams only visits to the Brantford Civic Centre this season, the team, on and off the ice, is also preparing to host Girls Hockey Weekend presented by Scotiabank.

On Friday, there will be a Girls Minor Hockey Clinic on ice at the Brantford Civic Centre hosted by Olympic & World Championship Gold Medalist & Bulldogs Assistant Coach/Director of Player Personnel Laura Fortino & Bulldogs Assistant Coach & 2018 OHL Champion Vince Laise. An incredible opportunity for aspiring young players to learn from one of the pioneers of the growth of Women's Professional Hockey and an icon of the Women's National Team.

On Saturday, don't miss a women's U18 AA clash as the Brantford Ice Cats play host to the Windsor Wildcats at the Brantford Civic Centre with puck drop scheduled for 1:00pm and admission FREE for fans to see their hometown Ice Cats before the Bulldogs hit the ice that night.

Fans will be able to support the Brantford Ice Cats program throughout the weekend with the proceeds of the Chuck-A-Puck at both the Bulldogs Friday night game with Owen Sound & Saturday night game with Windsor going to support the organization to keep Women's hockey thriving in Brantford.

To top it all off, Scotiabank will be providing and giveaways throughout the weekend as we celebrate Girls Hockey Weekend in Brantford!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.