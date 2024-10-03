Brampton Tops Colts to Stay Undefeated

October 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie hosted Brampton for their first meeting of the 2024/25 season, the third game of the year for both squads. The Colts entered the matchup with a win and a loss through two outings while the Steelheads held a perfect 2-0-0-0 record.

A choppy first for Barrie gave way to Brampton controlling play almost entirely, as they led the shot 15-7. Despite facing a barrage of scoring opportunities, Barrie goaltender Sam Hillebrandt managed to keep the opposition off the board resulting in a scoreless open to the game.

The scoring drought carried over into the start of the second with no goals scored in the first 11 minutes. Steelheads captain Porter Martone opened the scoring and subsequently provided the primary assist on another Brampton goal just 18 seconds later, giving them a 2-0 lead. The Steelheads scored yet again with just 17 seconds remaining in the period before Barrie had a chance to regroup during the intermission, making it a 3-0 game heading into the third.

With Barrie seeking to get anything going, Brampton poured salt in the wound, extending their lead to 4 early in the final frame. Emil Hemming provided a bright spot for the Colts, scoring his first OHL goal. Hemming was taken 15th overall in the 2024 CHL import draft and 29th overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2024 NHL Draft. The game closed out with Brampton winning 4-1 and moving to (3-0-0-0)

The Colts will look to get back into the win column at home on Saturday against Sudbury before heading on the road to Oshawa on Sunday.

