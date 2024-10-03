Fitzgerald Scores Twice in Petes Loss to Battalion

October 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes centre Colin Fitzgerald vs. the North Bay Battalion

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, October 3, the Peterborough Petes hosted the North Bay Battalion for their annual Pride night presented by Circul-Air Corp. The game was the Petes fifth straight sell-out dating back to last season. The Battalion scored an empty net goal late to win the game by a score of 5-3.

The Petes wore Pride themed jerseys for the game. The jerseys are currently being auctioned off with proceeds in support of Sport A Rainbow. Fans interested in placing a bid can do so. The auction closes at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, October 6.

Colin Fitzgerald led the way for the Petes, scoring his first two OHL goals on the night. Quinton Pagé also scored, while Ryder McIntyre, Blake Gowan, Martin Matejicek, Jonathan Melee, Chase Lefebvre, and Braydon McCallum all picked up an assist. Zach Bowen stopped 32/36, making multiple highlight reel saves in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal - Colin Fitzgerald (1), Assists - Ryder McIntyre (1), Blake Gowan (2)

Peterborough Goal - Quinton Pagé (1), Assists - Martin Matejicek (1), Jonathan Melee (1)

Peterborough Goal - Colin Fitzgerald (1), Assists - Chase Lefebvre (2), Braydon McCallum (1)

North Bay Goal - Kent Greer (1), Assists - Ihnat Pazii (1), Andrew LeBlanc (2)

North Bay Goal - Jacob LeBlanc (1), Assists - Owen Van Steensel (2), Anthony Romani (3)

Second Period:

North Bay Goal - Lirim Amidovski (3), Assist - Natan Teshome (2)

Third Period:

North Bay Goal - Ethan Procyszyn (3), Unassisted

North Bay Empty Net Goal - Anthony Romani (2), Assist - Wyatt Kennedy (2)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, October 4, when they travel north to take on the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Sudbury Community Arena. Fans can watch the game on YourTV Peterborough and OHL Live. The game will also be broadcasted on Freq 90.5.

