Weekend Preview - October 3rd - 6th

October 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are getting set to start the three-game weekend beginning Thursday night at Sadlon Arena.

Thursday October 3rd vs Brampton:

The Brampton Steelheads make their first visit of the regular season after coming to Sadlon Arena during the preseason. The Steelheads come into Thursday's contest with a 2-0 record and were recently named as the top team in the CHL on October 1st in the weekly Top 10 rankings. The game will see two highly anticipated 2025 NHL Draft prospects square off again. Barrie's Kashawn Aitcheson and Brampton's Porter Martone were recently ranked ninth and second in the Athletic's Corey Pronman NHL Draft class rankings. The Colts will recognize First Responders on Thursday night with all First Responders eligible for a BOGO ticket, which must be redeemed in the Colts store. Click here for tickets vs Brampton.

Saturday October 5th vs Sudbury:

Keeping it in the Central Division, the Sudbury Wolves visit Sadlon Arena after the Colts won the first game of the season matchup last Friday in Sudbury. The first game saw the Colts victorious with a 3-1 victory as Bode Stewart led the way with two assists. The Wolves will suit up against the Peterborough Petes in Sudbury on Friday night before making the trip to Barrie on Saturday. Saturday night is Country Night, wear your cowboy boots and hats. Click here for tickets vs Sudbury.

Sunday October 6th at Oshawa:

Coming off a thrilling six-game series in the first round of the 2024 OHL Playoffs, the Colts make their first visit to the Tribute Communities Centre. The game will feature four first-round selections from the 2024 NHL Draft; Cole Beaudoin (Utah Hockey Club - 24th overall), Emil Hemming (Dallas Stars - 29th Overall), Beckett Sennecke* (Anaheim Ducks - 3rd Overall) and Ben Danford (Toronto Maple Leafs 31st overall).

"We start it off with the CHL's top-ranked team coming into our barn tomorrow which gives our guys a good test for where we're at. Sudbury and Oshawa are two teams we've seen a lot of recently from preseason and even last year. They're two teams that the games always turn into a battle against and our players always seem excited about to play." Commented Assistant Coach, Dennis Martindale.

Other news:

The Utah Hockey Club returned Cole Beaudoin on Monday after suiting up in two preseason games.

The Edmonton Oilers returned Beau Akey on Tuesday. Akey was unable to participate in any preseason games due to rehabilitation on both of his shoulders from surgery last season.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.