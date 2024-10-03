Kitchener Fire Night at the Aud Kicks off Fire Prevention Week

Kitchener, ON - Join us on Sunday, October 6th, as the Kitchener Rangers partner with the Kitchener Fire Department to kick off Fire Prevention Week at The Aud. Puck drops at 6:00 pm, and the evening will be filled with exciting events, including a ceremonial puck drop featuring the Honour Guard and a cheque presentation to Clarky's Kids.

This year's Fire Prevention Week runs from October 6th to 12th, and Kitchener Fire is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote the theme, "Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!" This campaign aims to educate everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home, a critical step in ensuring safety for you and your family.

Kitchener Fire will be on hand during the game to share essential fire safety tips and encourage all residents to prioritize smoke alarm maintenance. Ensuring your smoke alarms are working is one of the most important steps you can take to keep your home safe.

Key Smoke Alarm Safety Tips:

Test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are functioning properly.

Replace batteries at least twice a year (spring and fall), or whenever you hear a chirping sound indicating low battery.

Have a plan for what to do if the alarm sounds, including establishing an escape route and meeting place outside.

Ensure that smoke alarms are installed on each level of your home and outside sleeping areas.

Come early, stay safe, and enjoy the game!

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, including helpful tips and resources, visit www.KitchenerFire.ca. You can also learn more about Fire Prevention Week at www.fpw.org. For tickets, please visit www.kwtickets.ca.

Don't miss this exciting night as we support our local fire department and focus on keeping our community safe!

