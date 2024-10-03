Generals Trade Bedkowski and Delisle with Picks for Attack's Captain Barlow

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are announcing the completion of a trade with the Owen Sound Attack. Oshawa will welcome to the roster Attack's Captain Colby Barlow in exchange for Generals' right defenceman David Bedkowski, centreman Tristan Delisle, and a handful of future picks.

Standing at 6'1, Barlow is known for his impressive scoring ability and playmaking skills. The 2005-born left winger made his OHL debut in 2021 and has since played a total of 168 games, accumulating 116 goals and 68 assists for a total of 184 points. Barlow's leadership on and off the ice has made him a standout player in the league, earning him recognition from NHL scouts as he continues to develop his promising career in hockey.

"It's an exciting day to land a player like Colby. He has a proven track record of being a scorer and that will add to our already deep group of forwards. Fans will grow to love seeing #39 in red, white and navy blue," says Generals' GM and Vice President, Roger Hunt. "On the other hand, to lose David and Tristan is difficult. They were great players and teammates during their time here and they will both go on to great things. I would like to wish them both all the success in the world."

In the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Barlow was selected 18th overall by the Winnipeg Jets and then signed to a three-year, entry-level contract in September of 2023. He was selected to the OHL's First All-Star Team and was awarded the OHL and CHL's Scholastic Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season. Internationally, Barlow helped Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the U18 World Championship during the 2022/23 season where he wore an 'A'. Additionally, he was selected to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2021-22. Barlow made his Jets debut at the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. where he scored and added four PIMs in three games for Winnipeg.

The Oshawa Generals organization would like to wish both David and Tristan the best with their future playing careers and life endeavours as they were loved members of GensNation, on the ice, within the team and in the community of Oshawa.

Oshawa trades:

David Bedkowski

Tristan Delisle

OSH 2nd round pick in 2026

OSH 2nd round pick in 2027

OSH 3rd round pick in 2025

OSH 3rd round pick in 2026

OSH 5th round pick in 2028

OSH 7th round pick in 2026

Oshawa receives:

Colby Barlow from the Owen Sound Attack

