Atlanta United Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the club's preseason schedule ahead of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. Atlanta will play five preseason matches before it kicks off the season Saturday, Feb. 22 vs. CF Montréal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m., Apple TV/MLS Season Pass).

Atlanta begins preseason Saturday, Jan. 11 with the first open training session to media on Monday, Jan. 13 at 12 p.m. at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground. Media interested in attending must RSVP to communications@atlutd.com.

The club will train at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground in Marietta until its first preseason match against Chattanooga FC on Jan. 25 (3 p.m. ET) at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. The following week, Atlanta faces Birmingham Legion FC at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. on Feb. 1 with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

The 5-Stripes will then head to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. from Feb. 4-12 to continue preseason training. While in Florida, Atlanta will play the New England Revolution on Feb. 8 and FC Cincinnati on Feb. 12. before returning to Atlanta. The club's final preseason match is scheduled for Feb. 15 against FC Dallas at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground.

The matches in Chattanooga, Birmingham and the preseason finale vs. Dallas will be live streamed at www.atlutd.com/live, while Sports Radio 92-9 The Game will broadcast the match in Chattanooga on radio.

Live streaming for the preseason matches at IMG Academy will be determined at a later date. Media members looking to cover any of the five matches need to contact the Atlanta United Communications staff at communications@atlutd.com.

Date Event Time (ET) Public Location

Jan. 25 MATCH at Chattanooga FC 3 p.m. OPEN Chattanooga, Tenn.

Feb. 1 MATCH at Birmingham Legion 4:30 p.m. OPEN Birmingham, Ala.

Feb. 8 MATCH vs. New England Revolution TBD Closed Bradenton, Fla.

Feb. 12 MATCH vs. FC Cincinnati TBD Closed Bradenton, Fla.

Feb. 15 MATCH vs. FC Dallas TBD Closed Marietta, Ga.

