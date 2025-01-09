Columbus Crew Sign Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have signed goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen to a multi-year contract extension through the 2026 season with Club options for 2027 and 2028. In his first season with the Black & Gold, the Guatemalan international appeared in seven matches (six starts) across all competitions, including starting the Black & Gold's 3-1 victory over LAFC in the Leagues Cup 2024 Final.

"Nicholas is an important member of our goalkeeper group who showcased his quality in several performances in 2024, including during our Leagues Cup championship run," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "In addition to his experience on the international stage, he is committed to his personal development and the team's collective success, and we are pleased that he will remain a part of our Club."

"I'm excited to continue my journey with the Columbus Crew," said Hagen. "The culture within this organization is truly unique and special and is somewhere that I want to continue to grow. I'm eager for what's ahead and can't wait to keep striving for more trophies with the Crew."

In 2024, Hagen made four regular season appearances (three starts), registering 19 saves. Additionally, the 28-year-old started three matches and made five saves to help the Crew claim their first Leagues Cup title at Lower.com Field.

A member of FC Dallas' Academy, Hagen began his professional career in 2014 by signing with Guatemala's CSD Municipal's Under-20 side. With Municipal's senior team from 2016-2020, he recorded 55 shutouts in 132 matches across all competitions to help lead the club to 2017 Clausura and 2020 Apertura titles.

The Guatemala City, Guatemala native transitioned to the Azerbaijani Premier League's FK Sabail for the 2020 season, when he registered six shutouts in 27 matches. From 2021-2022, Hagen appeared in 41 matches and posted 14 shutouts with Hamarkameratene of the Eliteserien, the Norwegian first division. On Nov. 15, 2023, Hagen signed with the Israel Premier League's Bnei Sakhnin and played in four matches prior to the conclusion of the season.

Hagen, who has earned 47 caps for Guatemala, most recently started the squad's Concacaf Nations League match against Costa Rica on Oct. 16.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew sign goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen to a multi-year contract extension through the 2026 season with Club options for 2027 and 2028, announced on Jan. 9, 2025.

