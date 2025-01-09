Charlotte FC to Play North Carolina FC in Preseason Friendly in Raleigh

January 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC will play USL Championship side North Carolina FC in a friendly match on Wednesday, February 5 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 17, at 9 a.m. ET. Season ticket members for both clubs will receive purchasing information through their respective membership accounts before public availability.

This friendly will be the first meeting between the two in-state opponents and marks the first time Charlotte FC will play a match in the Triangle.

