Charlotte FC to Play North Carolina FC in Preseason Friendly in Raleigh
January 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC will play USL Championship side North Carolina FC in a friendly match on Wednesday, February 5 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 17, at 9 a.m. ET. Season ticket members for both clubs will receive purchasing information through their respective membership accounts before public availability.
This friendly will be the first meeting between the two in-state opponents and marks the first time Charlotte FC will play a match in the Triangle.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from January 9, 2025
- Sporting KC Signs Midfielder Jacob Bartlett - Sporting Kansas City
- Charlotte FC to Play North Carolina FC in Preseason Friendly in Raleigh - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Wil Trapp to New Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Columbus Crew Sign Goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville Soccer Club Promotes Lindsey Paola to Chief Business Officer as Ian Ayre Becomes Vice Chairman - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC to Play North Carolina FC in Preseason Friendly in Raleigh
- Charlotte FC Defender Jere Uronen Joins AIK Fotboll
- Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream Called up to U.S. Men's National Team January Camp
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft
- Charlotte FC & MLS SuperDraft 2025: December 20 at 2 PM ET