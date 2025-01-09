D.C. United Signs South Korean Goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC

January 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed South Korean goalkeeper Kim Joon Hong from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC in the South Korean first division, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). The Black-and-Red have signed Joon Hong to a three-year deal through 2027 with an option in 2028.

"Kim is a very talented young goalkeeper who has demonstrated his ability this past season in the K League," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He's a player that we have been monitoring closely, and his goalkeeping profile fits what Troy [Lesesne] is looking for from a goalkeeper in his system. We are excited to welcome him to the club and bolster our roster ahead of the season."

The 21-year-old goalkeeper joins D.C. United after spending the 2024 season in the K League 1 where he featured for both Gimcheon Sangmu FC and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC. He began the 2024 season with Gimcheon Sangmu, finishing his one-and-a-half-year loan which originally began in 2023. Joon Hong appeared in 17 matches for Gimcheon Sangmu, winning 10 matches, while recording nine clean sheets. He would then return to his parent-club, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC on July 15, 2024, to finish out the remainder of the season. Joon Hong appeared in 17 matches for Jeonbuk, recording six clean sheets while winning eight matches. In total, the goalkeeper started 33 of 34 matches, keeping 15 clean sheets and recording 63 saves across 3,015 minutes played in 2024.

Prior to this, Joon Hong spent the 2023 season on loan with Gimcheon Sangmu FC in the K League 2 helping them win the league and ultimately gain promotion to the first division the following year. He would make his debut for the club on March 30, 2023, in a 2-1 second-round Korea Cup win over Daejeon Korail FC. During the 2023 season, he appeared in nine matches for Gimcheon Sangmu recording five clean sheets and 23 saves on his way to a 7-2-0 record and the K League 2 Championship. Across one and a half seasons there, Joon Hong appeared in a total of 26 matches recording 14 clean sheets.

Joon Hong started his career in 2016 after he joined the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC academy from Incheon United Youth team. He worked his way through Jeonbuk's academy and officially signed his first professional contract with the first team on June 2, 2021. The goalkeeper would make his debut for the club on Aug. 28, 2021, in a 2-2 league tie against Suwon FC. He would then record his first clean sheet for Jeonbuk on Oct. 20, 2021, in a 4-0 win over the Suwon Samsung Bluewings. Over three seasons, Joon Hong appeared in 20 matches, recording eight clean sheets before going on loan with Gimcheon Sangmu FC on Jan. 16, 2023.

Joon Hong has represented the South Korean youth national team at the U-16, U-17, U-19, and U-20 levels, most notably playing in the 2023 U-20 World Cup where South Korea placed fourth. He recently received his first senior national team call up in August 2023, for international friendly matches against Wales and Saudi Arabia at just 21-years old.

The goalkeeper becomes only the seventh-ever South Korean player in Major League Soccer since the league's inception in 1996. Joon Hong is one of two active South Korean nationals in MLS, joining Sang Bin Jeong of Minnesota United. There has been a total of seven Korean-born players to compete in MLS:

Sang Bin Jeong - Minnesota United (2023 - present)

Hong Myung-bo - LA Galaxy (2003-04)

Lee Young-pyo - Vancouver Whitecaps (2012-13)

Hwang In-beom - Vancouver Whitecaps (2019-20)

Kim Kee-hee - Seattle (2018-19)

Kim Moon-hwan - Los Angeles FC (2021-22)

Kim Joon Hong

Position: Goalkeeper

Birthplace: Jeonju, Jeollabuk

Country: South Korea

Birthdate: 06/03/2003

Age: 21

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Status: International

