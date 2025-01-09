FC Dallas Signs Daniel Baran, Michael Collodi, Diego García, Malachi Molina, Diego Pepi, and Anthony Ramirez to Homegrown Deals
January 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today the signings of goalkeeper Michael Collodi, defender Malachi Molina, midfielders Diego García and Anthony Ramirez, and forwards Daniel Baran and Diego Pepi to Homegrown deals. FC Dallas leads MLS in Homegrown signings with 43 players.
Baran made his professional debut with North Texas SC on April 6, 2024, against The Town FC, playing 75 minutes. Since then, Baran has appeared in 14 matches. He signed his first professional contract with North Texas SC in September 2024. The Chicago native joined the FC Dallas Academy in September 2023. Baran participated in Liga MX International 2023 and was part of the FCD U-19 squad that finished second in the 2024 Dallas Cup Gordon Jago Super Group final.
With North Texas SC, Collodi made 27 appearances, registering 17 wins, 90 saves, and five clean sheets (all club season highs). The Best XI goalkeeper made his debut against Whitecaps FC 2. The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year placed second in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars during All-Star Weekend in Columbus, Ohio. Collodi led North Texas SC to its first MLS NEXT Pro championship.
Prior to North Texas SC, Collodi played collegiately at Columbia University from 2019-23. He was a member of the FC Dallas Academy from 2015-19 and received multiple U.S. Youth National Team training camp call-ups at the U-14 and U-16 levels.
García comes off a historic season with 2024 MLS NEXT Pro champion North Texas SC, registering eight goals and seven assists through the regular season and playoffs, including two game-winning goals and two game-winning assists. García set a club record as the youngest player to reach 50 appearances (18 years, 4 days).
The Denver native signed with North Texas SC from USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive FC in March 2023. He made his professional debut on Oct. 17, 2021, against LA Galaxy II. García has earned several U.S. youth national team call-ups, with his most recent coming in November 2024.
Molina made 12 appearances for North Texas SC and scored his first professional goals against Sporting Kansas City II on May 5, 2024. He made his professional debut on April 16, 2023, against Minnesota United FC2 in the 46th minute and started his first professional match the following game against Real Monarchs II on April 21.
The Miami native joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2017 and signed his first professional contract with North Texas SC in August 2023. He was selected for the 2022 MLS NEXT All-Star Game. Molina represented Jamaica's U-20 team in January 2024 and also featured for Jamaica in the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship in Guatemala.
Pepi made 10 appearances for North Texas SC in 2024. He made his professional debut as a substitute against LAFC2 on March 26, 2023, and scored his first career goal against St. Louis CITY2 on May 28, 2023.
Pepi joined the FC Dallas Youth ECNL '04 team for the 2021 season. In 2023, he featured for the FC Dallas Academy and scored two goals in the Dallas Cup U-19 Super Group against Real Madrid CF and Monterrey.
In 2024, Ramirez set career highs with North Texas SC, scoring four goals and registering three assists. He scored the game-winning goal in the 105th minute of overtime against St. Louis CITY2 to propel North Texas to the MLS NEXT Pro Cup final. Ramirez made his North Texas debut on March 26, 2023, and his FC Dallas debut against the New England Revolution on July 20, 2024.
Ramirez joined the FC Dallas Academy at age 12 and participated in the 2023 Dallas Cup in the Gordon Jago Super Group. He has represented both the U.S. and Mexico at youth levels, earning 14 international caps and scoring one goal for Mexico.
Following today's announcement, FC Dallas has 33 players under contract for the 2025 season:
Goalkeepers (3): Antonio Carrera, Michael Collodi, Maarten Paes
Defenders (8): Lalas Abubakar, Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Shaq Moore, Nolan Norris, Malachi Molina, Nkosi Tafari
Midfielders (12): Paul Arriola, Herbert Endeley, Diego García, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Pedrinho, Paxton Pomykal, Tomas Pondeca, Anthony Ramirez, Ramiro, Show, Alejandro Urzua
Forwards (10): Daniel Baran, Logan Farrington, Léo Chú, Anderson Julio, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Diego Pepi, Enes Sali, Tarik Scott, Alan Velasco
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Daniel Baran
Pronunciation: bare-en
Connect with Baran: Instagram
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: September 16, 2006 (18)
Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois
Nationality: United States and Poland
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 175 lbs.
Last Club: North Texas SC
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Michael Collodi
Pronunciation: MIGH-kuhl cuh-low-DEE
Connect with Michael: X | Instagram
Position: Goalkeeper
Date of Birth: May 25, 2001 (23)
Hometown: Frisco, Texas
Nationality: United States
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 205 lbs.
Last Club: North Texas SC
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Diego García Murillo
Pronunciation: dee-EH-go gar-SEE-ah
Connect with Diego: Instagram
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: October 17, 2006 (18)
Birthplace: Denver, Colorado
Nationality: United States
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 140 lbs
Language spoken: English
Last Club: North Texas SC
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Name: Malachi Molina
Pronunciation: mala-kai mo-LEE-nah
Connect with Malachi: Instagram
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: October 11, 2006 (18)
Birthplace: Miami, Florida
Nationality: United States and Jamaica
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 135 lbs.
Last Club: North Texas SC
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Name: Diego Pepi
Pronunciation: DEE-eh-goh peh-PEE
Connect with Pepi: Instagram
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: December 19, 2004 (20)
Birthplace: El Paso, Texas
Nationality: United States and Mexico
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 156 lbs.
Last Club: North Texas SC
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Anthony Ramirez
Pronunciation: AN-thuh-nee rah-MEE-rez
Connect with Anthony: Instagram
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: December 22, 2005 (19)
Birthplace: Dallas, Texas
Nationality: United States and Mexico
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 145 lbs.
Last Club: North Texas SC
