Single-Match Tickets for San Diego FC's 2025 MLS Regular Season Now on Sale to the General Public

January 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced that single-match tickets for the 2025 MLS Regular Season and the Club's exhibition matches against Club América and Xolos at Snapdragon Stadium are now on sale to the general public. Fans can purchase their single-match tickets now at www.sandiegofc.com/tickets.

SDFC will celebrate their inaugural home match, presented by DIRECTV, by hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the Club's first-ever home match, SDFC will kick off the Club's inaugural MLS campaign against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park during the opening weekend of 2025 MLS action on Sunday, Feb. 23 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). The full San Diego FC 2025 schedule can be found at SanDiegoFC.com/schedule.

Due to high demand for SDFC's first home match, tickets are limited. Becoming a SDFC Season Ticket Member is the only way to guarantee a seat for the Club's historic inaugural match. Fans can book an appointment now with a San Diego FC Sales Representative via www.sandiegofc.com/tickets to secure their seats and learn more about the benefits of becoming a Season Ticket Member. For questions about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can email Interest@SanDiegoFC.com or call 619-363-7332.

San Diego FC's matchdays at Snapdragon Stadium promise to deliver an unforgettable fan experience. From pregame festivities to post-match celebrations, supporters and fans can look forward to a variety of activations designed to reflect the vibrant culture of San Diego. Fans can kick off matchday with tailgating in the stadium's lots and also immerse themselves in the excitement of SDFC's Fan Fest, a high-energy pregame event featuring live music from local artists, interactive games, food, and community-driven activities. After the final whistle, the celebration continues with "Extra Time", SDFC's official post-match party, offering fans a chance to keep the energy going with music, entertainment, and special guest appearances. Whether arriving early to soak in the pregame atmosphere or staying late to celebrate a win, SDFC is committed to creating a matchday experience that goes beyond soccer and unites the community. More information about the SDFC matchday experience will be announced in the coming weeks.

To learn more about SDFC Season Ticket Memberships, fans can visit SanDiegoFC.com/tickets. For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC #FlowWithUs.

