Sounders FC Re-Signs Midfielder Albert Rusnák as a Designated Player

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has re-signed midfielder Albert Rusnák as a Designated Player through the 2026 season, with a team option for 2027. Rusnák originally signed with the club prior to the 2022 season and is coming off a career-best 2024 season that saw him tally 11 goals and a club-record 19 assists in all competitions, winning the Sounders FC Team MVP award.

"We're delighted to have Albert remain a key part of our squad," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "Since his arrival, Albert has consistently demonstrated his quality, professionalism and commitment to the team. His vision, creativity and ability to control the game are tremendous assets to our style of play. Bringing Albert back reinforces our core and we're excited to see him continue to contribute to our success."

Rusnák, 29, remains in Seattle after originally signing with the club prior to the 2022 season. The midfielder has made 121 appearances (113 starts) from 2022-2024 in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and adding 25 assists. The Slovakian international is coming off a tremendous 2024 season for the Rave Green, racking up 30 goal contributions in all competitions (11g / 19a) after taking over the attacking midfield role. He tied Nico Lodeiro for the club record for regular-season assists (16), the most Rusnák has recorded in a single season since joining MLS. He scored a hat trick against the Columbus Crew (September 7, 2024), earning MLS Player of the Matchday honors for his performance. He also started both appearances in Seattle's run to the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinals, in addition to starting all five of the club's matches in the 2024 Leagues Cup campaign, recording a goal and three assists. In his first two seasons with the club, Rusnák scored 11 goals and added seven assists in all competitions while slotting in primarily in the central midfield. He played a major role in helping Seattle lift the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup, appearing in all eight matches during the tournament run with one goal and one assist.

"Keeping Albert in Seattle is fantastic for our team," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "He's a player who brings composure, creativity and a high soccer IQ to our midfield, and has shown time and again his ability to deliver in big moments. Beyond his on-field contributions, he's a true professional and a great teammate. I'm excited to continue working with Albert and see the impact he'll have on our success moving forward."

Prior to his time with Seattle, Rusnák played for Real Salt Lake from 2017-2021, tallying 41 goals and 39 assists in 140 regular-season appearances (135 starts), including an 11-goal, 11-assist season in 2021 and back-to-back 10-goal seasons in 2018 and 2019. Rusnák helped RSL reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Before Real Salt Lake, Rusnák spent three seasons with FC Groningen, scoring 12 goals in 73 appearances across all competitions. He scored both goals in a 2-0 win over PEC Zwolle in the 2015 KNVB Cup Final (Dutch domestic cup), qualifying Groningen for the UEFA Europa League the next season, where appeared in six matches. A product of Manchester City's youth system from 2010-2013, Rusnák started his senior professional career in 2013, going on loan to English clubs Oldham Athletic and Birmingham City during the 2013-2014 season. He then scored four goals in 19 appearances the next season on loan with Eredivisie side SC Camburr before transferring to Groningen in December of 2014. At the international level, Rusnák has seven goals in 38 career appearances for the Slovakian National Team, including two goals in four appearances in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Sounders FC begins its 2025 campaign on the road in Concacaf Champions League action at Guatemalan side Antigua GFC on Wednesday, February 19 (5:00 p.m. PT) before opening the MLS regular season against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs midfielder Albert Rusnák as a Designated Player to a two-year contract with a club option for 2027 on January 9, 2025.

Full Name: Albert Rusnák

Pronunciation: ROOS-nack

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175

Hometown: Košice, Slovakia

Date of Birth: July 7, 1994, in Vyškov, Czech Republic

Nationality: Slovakia

Acquired: Originally signed on January 13, 2022. Re-signed on January 9, 2025.

