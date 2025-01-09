Minnesota United Signs Midfielder Wil Trapp to New Contract

January 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has signed veteran midfielder Wil Trapp to a new, one-year contract for 2025, with a club option for 2026.

"I am delighted to be a part of the continued growth and success of this club for the next couple seasons," said midfielder Wil Trapp. "My family and I are humbled by and grateful to the supporters, the coaching staff, front office, and my teammates for making us feel at home here in Minnesota. We look forward to building on last season and bringing tangible success and trophies to Allianz Field."

"Wil is a leader at Minnesota United, and his presence and impact to our team - on and off the pitch - is important," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer Khaled El-Ahmad. "We look forward to Wil's continued work ethic and leadership within our team and we are excited to see those attributes in action next season."

Trapp joined Minnesota United in 2021 and has since made 128 game appearances, 121 starts, across all competitions for the Loons, and is one of only five current MNUFC players to have recorded over 10,600 minutes of action on the pitch with the club. In 2024, Trapp scored once and provided three assists in MLS action, both regular season and playoffs. A veteran of MLS, the midfielder has amassed 28,832 minutes in 342 MLS game appearances (regular season and playoffs) competing for Columbus Crew, Inter Miami CF and Minnesota United since 2013.

Internationally, Trapp has made 18 appearances for the United States Men's National Team since January 2018, last appearing in the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup. He made his debut for the senior team in 2015 during a friendly against Chile. At the youth level, the midfielder represented the U.S. U18, U20, and U23 teams. Notably, he appeared in both the 2013 Concacaf U20 Championship and the 2013 U20 FIFA World Cup. The team finished as runners-up in the 2013 Concacaf U20 Championship, and Trapp played all 120 minutes of the final.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs midfielder Wil Trapp to a new, one-year contract for 2025, with a club option for 2026. Trapp will occupy a senior roster spot.

VITALS

Wil Trapp

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 1/15/1993 (31 years old)

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 161

Birthplace: Columbus, Ohio

Citizenship: United States

