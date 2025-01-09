Earthquakes Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today the team's 2025 preseason schedule. After players report to PayPal Park on Saturday, Jan. 11, and Sunday, Jan. 12, they will undergo physical examinations before training begins Monday, Jan. 13.

The Earthquakes will see their first preseason competition under new head coach Bruce Arena on Saturday, Jan. 25, when they travel to Southern California to face Los Angeles Football Club in a closed-door match at BMO Stadium. San Jose will then host USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC in another closed-door contest on Saturday, Feb. 1, before departing for the Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) in Indio, California, on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

During the 2025 edition of the CVI, the Quakes will take on the Portland Timbers on Wednesday, Feb. 5 (12:30 p.m. PT) the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Feb. 8 (1:30 p.m. PT), and Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (10 a.m. PT). All three games will occur at the Empire Polo Club. The team will return to San Jose on Saturday, Feb. 15, for final preparations.

The Quakes will open the 2025 MLS regular season by hosting Real Salt Lake at PayPal Park on Saturday, Feb. 22 (7:30 p.m. PT). With home games against star-studded Inter Miami CF, interstate rivals LA Galaxy, LAFC and San Diego FC, and the 30th anniversary of the inaugural MLS game vs. D.C. United in San Jose, this schedule will be the biggest in club history.

