Houston Dynamo FC Re-Signs Defender Daniel Steres

January 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC re-signed defender Daniel Steres through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026, the Club announced today. The veteran defender has been a key contributor to the Club's achievements over the past three seasons, totaling 67 appearances (47 starts), while contributing six goals and seven assists.

Steres delivered on his opportunities during the 2024 campaign, scoring two match-winners versus both LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes while helping Houston set new single-season Club records in road wins (8) and points (54). The 34-year-old defender helped Houston's backline allow just 39 goals in the regular season, the third fewest in MLS. Over the course of the season, Steres made 23 appearances (12 starts) and tallied two goals and four assists in MLS action as Houston secured its second consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in more than a decade.

"Daniel is a player who truly embodies our Dynamo values and culture, offering exceptional leadership both on and off the pitch," President of Soccer Pat Onstad said. "He's a veteran defender whose versatility has given Ben defensive tactical flexibility, while also contributing offensively at key moments throughout his time at our club. We are pleased that Daniel and his family have chosen to remain in our beautiful city and continue with our project."

Steres also played key minutes for the Dynamo in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup, providing an assist in the second leg of the First Round versus St. Louis CITY SC and helping Houston advance to the tournament's Round of 16. Notably, Houston advanced further in the international competition than any other MLS Western Conference team.

In 2023, Steres played a significant role in the MLS regular season, helping the team tally eight clean sheets as a starter, while contributing two goals and two assists on the team's way to a Western Conference Final appearance.

The defender also contributed to the Club's 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship run, appearing in two matches, including an appearance off the bench to secure a 3-1 victory versus Real Salt Lake in the semifinals. Steres helped Houston qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2024 and helped the team advance to the Round of 16 in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Steres is starting his 10th MLS campaign and has started 179 of his 212 career league matches, recording 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions since making his debut with the LA Galaxy in 2016. Houston first acquired the defender in a trade with the LA Galaxy in December 2021.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC re-signed defender Daniel Steres through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

DANIEL STERES BIO:

NAME: Daniel Steres

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: November 11, 1990 (34)

BIRTHPLACE: Burbank, California, USA

HEIGHT: 6 ft.

WEIGHT: 172 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: USA

