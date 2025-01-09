Timbers Kick off 2025 Preseason January 11

January 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced their full 2025 preseason schedule today, presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky. Ahead of the club's 50th anniversary season, the Timbers are set to begin preseason on Jan. 11 at the Timbers Training Facility when players report to training camp.

The Timbers will then travel to Orange County, Calif., from Jan. 21 - 29. Portland is scheduled to play two closed-door scrimmages, first taking on Orange County SC on Saturday, Jan. 25, before squaring off against LAFC on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The team will continue its preseason at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 4 - 15 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, alongside 13 other MLS teams. The Timbers will open their tournament account against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m., before facing Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m. Portland will then play expansion-side San Diego FC in a midweek matchup on Feb. 12 at 1:30 p.m., and will close out the tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. against Charlotte FC. All times are Pacific. The invitational will be open to fans with tickets on sale at www.CoachellaValleyInvitational.com. All Timbers matches at the Coachella Valley Invitational will be available to stream with more details to be announced at a later date.

The Timbers will kick off their 34-game 2025 MLS regular season against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Providence Park with a 1 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff time. Every Timbers and MLS match will continue to be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass subscription in English and Spanish.

Portland Timbers 2025 Preseason Schedule

WHAT WHEN WHERE

Timbers vs. Orange County SC

(scrimmage) Jan. 25 Irvine, California

Timbers vs. LAFC

(scrimmage) Jan. 29 Los Angeles, California

Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes

(Coachella Valley Invitational) Feb. 5

12:30p.m. (Pacific) Empire Polo Club - Indio, California

Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC

(Coachella Valley Invitational) Feb. 8

2:30p.m. (Pacific) Empire Polo Club - Indio, California

Timbers vs. San Diego FC

(Coachella Valley Invitational) Feb. 12

1:30p.m. (Pacific) Empire Polo Club - Indio, California

Timbers vs. Charlotte FC

(Coachella Valley Invitational) Feb. 15

10a.m. (Pacific) Empire Polo Club - Indio, California

