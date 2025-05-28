Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2025
May 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
The Atlanta Dream come up big in the 4Q to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 88-82 and move to 4-2 on the season
Allisha Gray went off for 25 PTS, 5 REB, & 6 AST!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
