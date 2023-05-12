Amy Gutierrez Joins River Cats Broadcast Team

May 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce the addition of Amy Gutierrez to their broadcast team. Gutierrez will work alongside Zack Bayrouty and Steve Sax on River Cats' Saturday telecasts that air on CW31, providing interviews and on-field content as well as analysis from the booth.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to work with the Sacramento River Cats broadcast team this season as a field reporter and color analyst," said Gutierrez. "It's an exciting step forward in my broadcasting career to take on a broader role in calling games. This is a perfect pairing that will serve to enhance my work with the San Francisco Giants as a reporter and host while building a relationship and spotlighting their phenomenal Triple-A club."

In addition to her work in the booth and on the sidelines during Saturday telecasts, Gutierrez will be able to interview Giants top prospects and give them an elevated platform within the organization and among Giants fans.

"We are very excited to have Amy Gutierrez join the Sacramento River Cats broadcasting roster," said Deborah Collura, President & General Manager of KOVR/KMAX. "Amy is an award-winning reporter and her experience and knowledge of Major League Baseball makes her the perfect addition to this dynamic team."

Gutierrez will make her television debut with the River Cats on May 13 when they take on the Salt Lake Bees at Sutter Health Park. The broadcast airs on CW31 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.