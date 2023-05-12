Reno Scuffles with RISP, Falls 7-2 to Tacoma

Tacoma, WA - The Reno Aces (21-16) went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position in a 7-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (18-19) Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Diego Castillo hit his first homer of the season off Tacoma's stingy starter Tommy Milone in the second. Castillo had another multi-hit showing, his fifth in his last six games.

Jorge Barrosa reached in all four of his plate appearances, including three hits. Barrosa doubled off Milone in the third and stole two bases in the game. Barrosa is now 3-for-4 in stolen base attempts on the season.

It was an otherwise rough night for the Aces offense as they recorded only two hits outside of Castillo and Barrosa.

Justin Martínez was fantastic once again in relief, posting two hitless innings with four strikeouts. Martínez hasn't allowed a run since April 13th while striking out 15 in his last 8 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

The seven game series resumes Saturday with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4, HR

- Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-3, 2B, 2 SB, BB

- Justin Martínez: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 4 K

- Tyler Zuber: 2.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K

Reno's seven game set against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, continues Saturday at Cheney Stadium, with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PT.

