Dodgers Blank Round Rock Express, 6-0

May 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Led by starting pitcher Matt Andriese, the Oklahoma City Dodgers pitched a two-hit shutout and scored six runs over the final four innings of the game to win, 6-0, over the Round Rock Express Friday night at Dell Diamond. Andriese completed the first six innings and combined with relievers Mark Washington and Alex Vesia on the team's first nine-inning shutout of the season, as the trio faced two batters over the minimum. For most of the night, Round Rock starting pitcher Robert Dugger matched zeroes with Andriese, and the game was scoreless through five innings. The Dodgers (26-11) scored four runs in the sixth inning, with RBI singles by Steven Duggar, Devin Mann and Patrick Mazeika. Mann added another RBI single in the eighth inning, and Luke Williams provided a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to finish the scoring. The Express (21-15) was limited to a season-low two hits and were shut out for the third time this season.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have taken each of the first four games of the current series in Round Rock and have now won five of their last six games. It's the third time in the team's six, six-game series this season the Dodgers have started 4-0. After entering the series with a just a half-game lead ahead of the Express in the standings, the Dodgers now lead the Pacific Coast League by 4.5 games.

-At 26-11, the Dodgers are tied for the team's best record through 37 games during the Bricktown era (since 1998), only matched by the 2015 team. OKC has also set a new high-water mark of the season at 15 games above .500.

-The Dodgers pitched their second overall shutout of the season but their first nine-inning shutout of 2023. Matt Andriese, Mark Washington and Alex Vesia combined to face two batters over the minimum and retire 26 of 29 total batters faced with two hits and one hit batter, including one ground ball double play. The Dodgers did not allow a walk for the third time this season and for the first time since April 7 at Las Vegas. The two hits set a season low for a nine-inning game and no Round Rock runner advanced past second base. Coincidentally, this is the second straight season the Dodgers pitched a shutout in Round Rock on May 12, as they won, 19-0, one year ago.

-Starting pitcher Matt Andriese tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He matched his longest start of the season and tied a season high with six strikeouts. Andriese retired 18 of 20 batters faced overall, 17 of the first 18 batters faced, and each of the first 10 batters of the game. He did not allow a walk for a fourth consecutive start (20.1 IP).

-With relievers Mark Washington and Alex Vesia combining for three scoreless and hitless innings, the OKC bullpen has now allowed two runs and 14 hits over 32.1 innings across the last seven games.

-Devin Mann went 2-for-4 with two RBI, extending his hitting streak to seven games. During the streak, Mann is 9-for-24 with five extra-base hits and seven RBI.

-Steven Duggar tied his season high with three hits, going 3-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored. He broke the scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a RBI single.

-For the first time in a nine-inning game this season, the Dodgers did not record an extra-base hit, as all nine hits Friday were singles.

-The OKC pitching staff snapped a streak of 11 consecutive games allowing a home run (18 HR).

What's Next: The Dodgers look to keep on rolling in Round Rock when they face the Express starting at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.