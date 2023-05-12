Sugar Land Downs El Paso
May 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored two late runs to break a 3-3 tie and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-3 Friday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land has won three of the first four games in the series.
The Chihuahuas' runs came on a two-run double by Alfonso Rivas in the third inning and an RBI single by San Diego Padres outfielder David Dahl in the sixth. Rivas went 3-for-5 in the loss. Dahl led off, played the entire game, and went 2-for-4 in his first MLB injury rehab game with the Chihuahuas. Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve led off and went 0-for-4 in his first MLB rehab game with Sugar Land.
El Paso relievers Angel Sanchez, Eric Hanhold and Aaron Brooks all pitched scoreless outings for the Chihuahuas. The last five head-to-head matchups between the two teams have been decided by one or two runs.
Box Score: Chihuahuas 3, Space Cowboys 5 Final Score (05/12/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (16-21), Sugar Land (15-21)
Next Game: Saturday at 5:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-3, 8.01) vs. Sugar Land RHP Bryan Garcia (1-3, 8.44). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
